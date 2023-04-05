My Hero Academia Brings Chapter 1 Full Circle With a Next Gen Update

The My Hero Academia manga is now working its way through the final fights between the heroes and villains with the latest chapters of the Final Act saga, and the newest My Hero Academia chapter is gearing up to bring the series full circle by calling back to a prominent moment from Izuku Midoriya's past in a new next gen update! The final fights between the heroes and villains have reached a heated new climax, and Deku is now in the midst of his final fight against Tomura Shigaraki. As the heroes push with the last of their efforts, the rest of the world is starting to take notice.

The Final Act of My Hero Academia's manga has been relatively focused on the crumbling hero society of Japan following Star and Stripe's death keeping the rest of the world's heroes outside of the country, but the Business Course has been making an effort to try and make sure Deku and the other heroes' efforts are known to the rest of the world. The newest My Hero Academia expands this even further and sets up Deku to become truly like All Might in how he inspired the next generation of heroes.

(Photo: Shueisha)

MHA: How Deku is Becoming Like All Might

Chapter 384 of the My Hero Academia manga revisits Deku's fight against Shigaraki, and it's revealed that the video the Business Course has been recording (and the video that La Brava has helped to broadcast around the world with her hacking abilities) is now starting to reach the rest of the world as they are tuning into the coverage of all of the chaos breaking out across Japan. This includes young children as well, young children like Deku who once watched All Might being the greatest hero.

My Hero Academia has been setting up how Deku and the other heroes will become the greatest ever since it all began, and it's now starting to become much clearer how My Hero Academia actually defines it. As Deku begins to fight against Shigaraki and tapping into more of his inner heroism to do so, there are young children who will see this fight. Regardless of how the fight turns out, it's clear that Deku will leave an impact of some kind.

