JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Stars Announce Marriage

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure's Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan is easily the biggest spin-off of the anime franchise, warranting not only its own anime adaptation, but a live-action television series as well. In a surprising announcement, the two stars who help bring the Stand-wielding manga artist's adventures to life have revealed a shocking announcement. While Rohan and his editor, Kyoka Izumi, might not be romantically linked in the original manga, stars Issey Takahashi and Marie Iitoyo have announced that they got hitched.

Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan, for those who might not be familiar, follows the story of the titular character Kishibe Rohan as he continues his never-ending search of discovering inspiration for his manga. Clearly, the character is a favorite of JoJo creator Hirohiko Araki, as not only does his side story continue to this day, but Rohan recently made a surprising return in the latest storyline of The JOJOLands. Last year, Rohan even received his own live-action movie, proving how the manga artist has gained serious traction in the anime world.

JoJo's Bizarre Wedding

Here is the official announcement from the happy couple, "To All Whom It May Concern,

I hope this message finds you well. We, Issey Takahashi and Marie Iitoyo, have registered our marriage. The opportunity to work on a project together brought us closer, and through working together on set, we felt a deepening connection. After about a year of dating, with the blessings of everyone involved in the project, we are pleased to announce that we have reached this milestone.

She remains unwavering in her bright outlook on life and speaks without tarnishing her words. Her pure, positive energy, coupled with her grace, has been a source of support for me on many occasions. I am drawn to his character, which approaches life with balance, wisdom, and a playful spirit. His smile and deep compassion have always been a comfort to me. We will continue to devote ourselves to our acting and each job we undertake, but we also wish to enrich our lives as individuals, beyond our roles as actors.

We look forward to your continued support."

