My Hero Academia Theory About Bakugo's Ties to One For All Rages Following Cliffhanger

Warning! Massive spoilers for My Hero Academia Chapter 362 to follow! My Hero Academia fans have been wondering if there was a deeper tie between Katsuki Bakugo and One For All's power, and this theory has been raging even more so following the major cliffhanger from the manga's newest chapter. When the first silhouettes for One For All's past vestiges were revealed, there was a major question as to whether or not Bakugo was somehow involved given he looked exactly like one of them. Making matters even more intriguing was the fact that the second One For All user indeed is a dead ringer for Bakugo's looks.

This coupled with the fact that we have yet to see what kind of quirk the second vestige has at his disposal (which is teased to be so intense that Izuku Midoriya can really only use it if he's got no other options left), and fans have been raising all sorts of questions as to what it could mean for Bakugo. This has grown only more intense with the latest cliffhanger of the series which sees Bakugo taking a fatal blow from Tomura Shigaraki and ending up in a liminal space where he's speaking with the embers of All Might's power within One For All.

Chapter 362 of My Hero Academia sees Bakugo pushing his body and quirk beyond their limits, but it's still not enough as Shigaraki punctures a whole right through the young hero's chest and heart. He suddenly appears in a limbo like space where he sees the spiritual vestige of All Might's power that's also currently within Izuku's One For All space. This doesn't exactly reveal that Bakugo has somehow popped up within Izuku's power, but it's certainly interesting to see the two powers and spirits make the connection in the first place.

This could be a result of Bakugo's close connection with both Izuku and All Might, but interestingly enough All For One (within Shigaraki's mind) has a flashback of frustration to the second vestige while dealing the fatal blow on Bakugo. This ties the two of them closer than ever before (drawing a hardline connection), but now it just remains to be seen whether or not Bakugo is actually connected to One For All (and thus potentially could be saved in some way) or if it's just wishful thinking.

