My Hero Academia Is Taking Over Twitter for Bakugo’s Birthday

My Hero Academia has plenty of reasons to be in the headlines this year. While the manga carries on with its final act, all eyes are on the anime as the show promises to drop its sixth season this fall. In fact, a new report has confirmed the anime’s next premier will drop early for some lucky fans, but all of that is being dwarfed by Bakugo Katsuki right now.

After all, today is kind of his day. The show’s fandom has taken over Twitter to celebrate the hero’s birthday, and the big celebration is trending all over the world.

From the United States to Japan, fans of My Hero Academia are coming together to wish the bombastic blonde a good birthday. April 20th marks the boy’s big day, and fans have traditionally done celebrations and challenges online to mark the occasion. Other than Bakugo, the fandom puts in this kind of effort for the anime’s other top players, so Izuku and Shoto get their dues each year. But as you can see below, fans are really going all out for Bakugo today.

Where does Bakugo rank on your list of favorite My Hero Academia characters? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.

Have a Good One

Make a Wish

Soft Bakugo Is Best Bakugo

Still Too Soon

Make This Canon

That’s How It’s Done

Let Us See

He’d Approve