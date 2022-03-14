My Hero Academia Fans Want A Bakugo and Mirko Manga Next

My Hero Academia has paired tons of its pros together in battle, but we know some teams are better than other. Bakugo and Best Jeanist didn’t mesh at first while Eraserhead and Hitoshi hit it off well. These days, the manga is gearing up for all sorts of team-ups thanks to its final act. And right now, My Hero Academia has fans begging for a Mirko-Bakugo spin off series.

The whole thing has come to life online thanks to the manga’s new chapter. My Hero Academia put out an update this week that checks in on Bakugo, and he is working with Mirko just as promised. Fans were able to see even more of the duo together, and of course, everyone is obsessed with their power dynamic.

After all, Mirko is a feisty hero who sits as one of the Top 10 Heroes in Japan. Her brash mouth and desire to beat out any opponent in her way is impossible to ignore. Bakugo acts much the same way, and with a bit more work, he could become a hero just like Mirko.

Now, the pair are finally getting the chance to work together, and fans are thriving as you can see below. Mirko’s sharp quips and Bakugo’s explosive anger make for an interesting combo. When you mix that with the pair’s unbeatable spirit, you can see why fans want to see more from them, and the only one who can make that happen is creator Kohei Horikoshi.

What do you think about Mirko’s newfound partnership with Bakugo? Do. you think these heroes need to officially team up? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.

