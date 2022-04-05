My Hero Academia Art Unravels Part of Izuku and Bakugo’s Childhood

My Hero Academia has made one thing very clear by now, and that is Izuku’s friendship with Katsuki is complicated. The two have seen each other in all sorts of ways since they were introduced as kids. From friends to enemies and even rivals, they’ve been through it all. And now, a new piece of art is here highlighting the earliest days of their friendship.

The piece comes from Noguchi (nstime23) over on Twitter as you can see below. It was there My Hero Academia‘s assistant posted a sketch they did of Izuku with Katsuki from back in the day. And yes, it is pretty much adorable.

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/nstime23/status/1510293292759457792?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

The piece shows the two boys huddled over a gaming console, and honestly? How relatable. Katsuki is handling the game while Izuku gives pointers from over his shoulder. For once, it seems Katsuki does not mind the help, so we can only hope the pair managed to win whatever battle was on the screen.

As for the game itself, well – it is clear the console wants to be a Nintendo Switch. However, in the alternate world of My Hero Academia, the Switch has been turned into the Snatch. It seems the console is endorsed by the beloved pro hero, and if the guy sounds familiar, that is good. After all, Snatch does show up in the main series, but it isn’t for long. Dabi ends up killing the pro hero, and the death prompts Dabi and Endeavor to have a rather tense conversation once Overhaul is imprisoned.

READ MORE: My Hero Academia Cover Art Highlights Yaoyorozu and Kaminari | My Hero Academia Season 6 Shares New Status Update | My Hero Academia Artist Shares New Take On Kirby with New Art

Clearly, this kind of hangout is adorable, and fans would like to know how Izuku and Katsuki worked before their egos got in the way. My Hero Academia has shown snippets of the kids together, but netizens would not mind getting some more context. So if the anime wants to put together a filler arc, we’d be fine with it!

What do you think of this throwback sketch? Would you like the My Hero Academia to explore this friendship a bit more? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.