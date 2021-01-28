My Hero Academia Kickstarts Chatter Ahead of Chapter 299 Release

My Hero Academia will put out its new chapter in a matter of days, so you know what time it is. It seems the franchise goes wild online no matter what may be going on. From stock market revolutions to presidential elections, the My Hero Academia fanbase can get through any event to trend the manga, and that is happening in earnest today.

If you head over to Twitter, you will find a slew of hashtags involving My Hero Academia. A ton of them are focused on chapter 299 as the update will go live this coming Sunday. Of course, it seems alleged leaks are going around to the chagrin of fans everywhere, and we're not here to talk about those. Instead, we're here to address the chatter, and it seems fans are desperate for some things to happen this weekend.

(Photo: Bones)

In the wake of the raid-turned-war, fans are eager to get a full headcount of their heroes. A good few pros died during the event such as Midnight while others like Aizawa were maimed. Now, fans are demanding a visit from each of the academy students to make sure they are okay. Kaminari and Tamaki are at the top of that list, so we hope the manga hears that.

The aftermath of the this latest My Hero Academiaarc is going to be tough to sort through, but it must be done. As you can see in the slides below, fans are eager for some reassurances in the face of All For One's plan. Society hasn't slid into such a hold this dark for some time. And with Izuku still out cold, there is no telling when moves will be made to right all the wrongs done.

What do make of this trending topic? What do you want to see from My Hero Academia chapter 300?Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.