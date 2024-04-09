My Hero Academia Reveals New Look at All Might and His Mom

My Hero Academia has a complicated relationship with parents. We have seem some families fall apart in the manga thanks to the parents' bad behavior while others have thrived. When it comes to moms, women like Inko shine above the rest, and there is another mom we have to love. All Might's mother helped turn Yagi into the Symbol of Peace, and we've been given a new look at the pair.

As you can see below, the artwork comes from the most recent volume of My Hero Academia. The manga posted volume 40 in Japan this month, and it houses a ton of goodies. Series creator Kohei Horikoshi posted special sketches in the volume, and one of them includes All Might as a child with his mother.

In the shot, you can see a young Yagi in khaki pants and a loose top as he just barely reached his mom's hips. The kid is no more than five in this shot, but he has the makings of a hero. With a hand on his side, Yagi is making the pose he'd turn famous as All Might with his fist in the air. And behind the boy, we can see Yagi's mom doing the same pose.

The gorgeous woman has her long blonde hair in a tie, and she is wearing a loose white gown. There is no doubt she's supporting Yagi in this shot as the boy's dream of being a hero began at a young age. Just like Izuku, Yagi was determined to save others, and his dream would become true with some help. His teacher Nana Shimura turned Yagi into a hero who could stand on his own two feet, of course. But when it came to confidence, it is clear that All Might's mom was behind her son and his successes from the start.

If you want to check out the My Hero Academia manga, volume 40 has yet to drop stateside, but the manga is easy to read. You can find the series on Manga Plus as well as the Shonen Jump app. So for more info on My Hero Academia, you can read its official synopsis below:

"Izuku has dreamt of being a hero all his life-a lofty goal for anyone, but especially challenging for a kid with no superpowers. That's right, in a world where eighty percent of the population has some kind of super-powered "quirk," Izuku was unlucky enough to be born completely normal. But that's not enough to stop him from enrolling in one of the world's most prestigious hero academies."

What do you think about this latest My Hero Academia update? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!