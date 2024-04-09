My Hero Academia Shocker Reveals Izuku's Worst Injury Yet

Warning! Massive spoilers for My Hero Academia Chapter 419! My Hero Academia has reached a shocking new phase of its final fight, and Izuku Midoriya suffered his worst injury in the series yet with the newest chapter! My Hero Academia's manga has been in the midst of the final fight between Deku and Tomura Shigaraki, but Deku was seeking to break through Shigaraki's mind and reach the true root of why the villain is as destructive as he is today. But while he assumed this would be the way to win the fight and stop the villain's rampage, it was soon revealed that this would be far from the end of the fight.

My Hero Academia then soon revealed that a piece of All For One still remained buried within Shigaraki's subconscious, and with it weakened by Deku, All For One was able to use this moment to truly take over. When the dust was settled and fans got to truly see how much damage Deku had taken in his mental confrontation against Shigaraki, it was shockingly unveiled that Deku has now completely lost his arms due to Shigaraki's Decay quirk. It's his worst hit yet.

(Photo: Shueisha / Viz Media)

My Hero Academia: Deku Loses Arms Explained

My Hero Academia Chapter 419 picks up shortly after All For One awakens within Shigaraki's mind, and he takes advantage of Shigaraki's weakness to pour even more salt in the wound and completely take over. This pushes Deku away, and it's revealed that Deku had lost his arms after trying to hold back the mental Shigaraki visage. It was previously explained that Deku was in very real danger within the subspace, but it's confirmed worst case scenario soon after.

When they go back to the real world, All For One has taken full control of Shigaraki's body and Deku has completely lost both of his arms. Deku's arms have been in danger since he started using One For All at the beginning of the series, and now he's completely lost them. It's not a total lost cause as we've seen heroes come back from even worse injuries, but it definitely raises questions over how Deku can possibly be a factor in what's to come for the grand finale.

How are you feeling about Deku's injury against All For One and Shigaraki? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on X (formerly known as Twitter)!