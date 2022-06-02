My Hero Academia Spin-Off Just Dropped a Heartbreaking Hawks Fact

My Hero Academia has a ton of tragic backstories to its name, and fans never fail to eat them up. From Shoto Todoroki to Shigaraki, just about everyone in the series is dealing with trauma, and that is certainly true for Hawks. After all, the top pro doesn’t have that much freedom on his own, and a new manga update is showing fans just how restrictive Hawks’ life really is.

The update comes from the most recent chapter of My Hero Academia: Team-Up Mission. It turns out the installment follows Hawks as the hero takes on Tokoyami and Izuku for a job. At one point, the hero invites the students to his place, and it becomes clear Hawks’ house is anything but a home.

IT'S A PUBLIC SECURITY SUPPLY ROOM? I'M GONNA FUCKING SOB, THAT'S SO SAD. also @spacedaichi just pointed out he says 'i'm home~' in a sing song voice DESPITE THE FACT NO ONE IS THERE pic.twitter.com/Q0qCWdtJ8N — 💕 ess! 💕 hawks’ ankle enthusiast (@seabhactine) June 1, 2022

Not only does the side story make it clear the home is put up by the Hero Public Safety Commission, but it is nothing but a front. Hawks doesn’t seem interested in the house at all, and the apartment is barren as such. The only place Hawks feels he can truly relax without his handlers breathing down his neck is a random break room he found. And rather than turn it into a home, well – Hawks takes breaks here and there to relax within the cramped space.

For years, My Hero Academia fans wondered how Hawks lived given his ties to the HSPC, and we have an answer at last. The organization turned the boy into a soldier and tied Hawks’ wings in enough litigation to ensure his obedience. After Lady Nagant’s defection, the HSPC will go as far as fronting Hawks’ home and controlling his off hours to keep him leashed. So if the organization even lasts after All For One is done, something needs to change ASAP.

