My Hero Academia Introduces One of Tartarus' Worst Villains

My Hero Academia has more villains under its thumb than fans can count. It seems there are just as many bad guys as there are good guys, and villains have only grown since the manga got its final act underway. Now, its most recent update has debuted another big baddie, and it seems this villain is one of the worst convicts to step foot in Tartarus.

The character debuted this week as My Hero Academia put out chapter 353. After Dabi's fight with Shoto came to an end, fans were treated to a look around the frontlines. It was there Aoyama came face-to-face with his opponent, and the villain Kunieda seems like a gnarly dude through and through.

I really like this new aura from Aoyama pic.twitter.com/3dDYLoX2WE — Addict (@Addict_ET) May 22, 2022

As you can see above, the character appears to have some sort of plant quirk as he is seen propagating flowers and buds around him. Dressed in an ornate outfit, Kunieda is shown rocking a dark hood and hair covering with a simple black shirt. The villain completes his look with some embellished striped trousers and a flowing face mask. And judging by his body, Kunieda is lithe and lanky from head to toe.

So far, My Hero Academia fans know little about Kunieda, but he has been set up with some big expectations. After Dabi was defeated, this new villain says he is next in line to act as the League's new assassin. As such, he warns Aoyama of the target on his back, and Kunieda is determined to kill the boy for betraying All For One. This means we'll surely learn all about his quirk soon, and it's bound to be a deadly one.

