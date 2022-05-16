My Hero Academia Just Made the Perfect Callback to Shoto vs Deku

✖

My Hero Academia loves few things more than a good callback, and creator Kohei Horikoshi knows how to ring them in. As the manga toes into its final act, loose threads from throughout the series are being tied off, and the Todoroki family has tons to address. And thanks to a new update, fans were gifted the best possible callback to the Sports Festival courtesy of Shoto Todoroki himself.

The moment came at the start of chapter 352 this week, and My Hero Academia made sure it resonated. The update began with Shoto in a flashback going over his new move with Izuku. It was there fans learned more about the boy's new special, and as Shoto explained how the technique uses both his sides, he had the following to tell his friend.

"Midoriya. Yes, this is my power. Thank you," he shares.

The comment is given with a heartfelt expression, and honestly, it might be the softest My Hero Academia has ever let the boy look. He shares those words with Izuku for good reason, and that is because they harken back to the Sports Festival. After all, it was there Izuku told Shoto his quirk was his own.

If you will recall, the Sports Festival kicked off Izuku's relationship with Shoto, and it did so with lots of bruising. The two boys spoke with their fists in battle, and after sharing his life story with Izuku, Shoto was given a rude awakening. After refusing to use his fire side, Izuku turned Shoto's world upside down by showing the boy his quirk was not the same one Endeavor wielded. What Shoto did with his fire was all on him, and thanks to that advice, the half-in-half boy was able to create a special move capable of defeating Dabi's vengeful flames.

What do you think about this latest Shoto scene? Do you feel My Hero Academia is doing the hero justice in its final act? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.