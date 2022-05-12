My Hero Academia Announces New Sanrio Collaboration

✖

My Hero Academia is ready to team up once more with Sanrio and all of its adorable mascots! If you may recall, the hit anime teamed up with Hello Kitty's squad a couple of years back to release some of the cutest crossover merch ever. Now, it seems Sanrio is ready to double down on the mash-up with a new collection, and this run includes some brand-new pairings fans will die for.

As you can see below, My Hero Academia and Sanrio announced the new collab just recently on Twitter. It was there fans were reunited with the first line and its favorite couples. Ochaco and My Melody are as cute as ever together as well as Shoto and Tuxedo Sam. Of course, All Might and Hello Kitty are an absolute power couple, and that doesn't even account for the genius group of Tsuyu and Keroppi.

Of course, there are some new partners in this collection, and it includes a slew of villains. Shigaraki and Gudetama have teamed up while Dabi and Hangyodon have formed a pact with one another. Twice has found his own friend in Monkichi, and if we steer from the villains, there are two new pros who've joined the collab.

READ MORE: New My Hero Academia Art Explores Deku and Bakugo's History | My Hero Academia Reveals First Details for New OVA Episodes | My Hero Academia Celebrates the Bakugo-Mirko Dream Team in New Art

Hawks is partnered with Pekkle here, so it must be true that birds of a feather flock together. As for the last addition, Endeavor has found his own Sanrio bestie courtesy of Pompompurin. The little dog may be way more mellow than the Flame Hero, but Endeavor is trying to atone for his past. If any Sanrio mascot can help Endeavor turn a new leaf, it would be Pompompurin, so fans can look forward to all the new merchandise this My Hero Academia collection will roll out!

What do you make of this cute new collection? Which of these My Hero Academia pairs is your favorite? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.