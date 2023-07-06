My Hero Academia Celebrates Chargebolt in Colorful New Sketch

My Hero Academia's UA Academy might mostly focus on the likes of Deku, Bakugo, and Shoto Todoroki, but there are plenty of other students that make up Class 1-A who are protecting Hero Society. One such young crime fighter is Denki Kaminari, the electric hero known as Chargebolt. Having the opportunity to shine quite bright during the Paranormal Liberation War of Season 6, new artwork has found its way online for the electrifying anime-supporting character that has lent a serious hand to his allies from time to time.

In the Paranormal Liberation War, which took place in My Hero Academia's latest season, Chargebolt had to step up to the plate in a way that he hadn't done before. Rather than sticking with his younger friends in Class 1-A to handle crowd control and act as backup, he was placed on the front lines thanks in part to the power of his Quirk and how it was able to match some of the villains in Shigaraki's employ. While extremely nervous at first, Denki found himself leading the charge and unleashing an electric assault that was able to take down quite a few villains and lend a major hand to the professional heroes of Hero Society.

Charge Bolt Charges In

In the latest Saikyou Jump issue, creator Kohei Horikoshi and artist Yoko Akiyama shared a brand new take on Class 1-A's most electric hero. While My Hero Academia's anime adaptation has yet to state when it will return, season 7 has already been confirmed and will see the young heroes preparing for the final battle of the franchise. Chargebolt is set to be a major part of the final saga, should the anime adaptation continue following the manga for its source material.

"My Hero Academia – Team Up Mission" color page by Yoko Akiyama, Kouhei Horikoshi in the latest Saikyou Jump issue 8/2023.



Image © Shueisha, Yoko Akiyama, Kouhei Horikoshi pic.twitter.com/B7yBFCwLk3 — Manga Mogura RE (@MangaMoguraRE) July 3, 2023

Kohei Horikoshi is continuing to work on the final saga of his shonen franchise, and while this might be the last hoorah for Deku and company, there are some big battles that have yet to take place. Regardless of when My Hero Academia does draw to a close, expect it to end in a grand fashion if the current battles are any indication. Based on what we've seen, it seems that not all heroes and villains will be making it out of this confrontation alive.

Is Chargebolt one of your favorite heroes? Do you think he'll survive the final battle? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of UA Academy.