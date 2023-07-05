My Hero Academia Brings All Might to America in Special New Art

My Hero Academia has been a story focusing on the next generation of heroes and villains in a world where crime fighters are honed at universities. Despite the likes of Izuku Midoriya and Shigaraki taking the reins of the shonen's story, there has still been plenty of story surrounding their predecessors in All Might and All For One respectively. To help in celebrating the latest Anime Expo, one character designer on the My Hero Academia anime helped to celebrate UA Academy with an American-themed piece of art.

When last we left All Might in My Hero Academia Season 6, he was confronted by the Hero Killer Stain as the former Symbol of Peace struggled with the best method of healing Hero Society. Attempting to figure out what his role would now be thanks to the loss of the majority of his strength, Toshinori Yagi was able to survive his encounter with the villain while also receiving some much-needed intel from the season 2 antagonist. In the Season 6 finale, not only did the heroes gain a much-needed leg-up in the fight against All For One and Shigaraki, but a new player was looking to enter the fray in America's top hero, Star And Stripe.

American All Might

While All Might might be a resident of Japan, you could hardly tell from his costume and aesthetic that we've witnessed in My Hero Academia's history. Toshinori did spend a little time in the United States of America during his younger years, going so far as to model some of his biggest attacks from the West. Thanks to his crime-fighting activities, All Might even set the stage for Star And Stripe to eventually become America's top hero. Now, in honor of Anime Expo, My Hero Academia Character Designer Hitomi Odashima shared a brand new sketch of All Might and Deku getting in the spirit of the Fourth of July.

(Photo: Hitomi Odashima)

My Hero Academia's manga is in the throes of its Final Arc, and while All Might hasn't managed to regain his previous level of power, it would seem that Toshinori has entered the battlefield. With All Might predicted to die more than a few times in the past, the last saga for the students of UA Academy might be bidding a teary farewell to the former symbol of peace. Hopefully, All Might is able to survive his encounter with All For One.

Via Rukasu