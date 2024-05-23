My Hero Academia Cliffhanger Sets Up an Awaited Vigilante's Return

My Hero Academia is about to come to an end, with the latest chapter blowing readers' minds thanks to the battle featuring Deku and All For One. Creator Kohei Horikoshi has long hinted at the idea that he was looking to close the book on UA Academy, and this fact has never been more apparent than in the latest chapter of the manga. In one pivotal moment, one of the most popular characters of a My Hero Academia spin-off series might just be meeting the young heroes for the first time.

Warning. If you have yet to read the latest chapter of My Hero Academia, Chapter 423, be forewarned that we'll be diving into major spoiler territory that has yet to make its way to the anime adaptation. America's number one hero, Star And Stripe, fell in the line of duty while fighting against Shigaraki, as seen in the seventh season of My Hero Academia's anime. Thanks to this fact, the U.S. has been beyond hesitant in sending any additional heroes but that has changed thanks to Deku's display of heroism against Shigaraki. The President of the United States is now demanding that they send "every hero we've got over to Japan, pronto", which might just include a familiar face.

(Photo: Shueisha)

Will Crawler Arrive in The Final Chapter?

Koichi Haimawari is the star of the spin-off series, My Hero Academia: Vigilantes, starting off as a hero fighting outside of the law but then becoming an established professional crime fighter in the series' end. In the final chapter of the side story, readers see Koichi becoming a top hero in North America, using his Quirk "Slide And Glide" to achieve what he had always dreamed of. Should all the North American heroes be on their way to Japan, we might not see them in battle thanks to Shigaraki and All For One's defeat, but they might finally meet with Class 1-A.

At present, there remains no word on whether Vigilantes will receive an anime adaptation of its own. Aside from following Crawler's story, the spin-off also took the chance to navigate the earlier days of heroes including Eraserhead, Present Mic, Midnight, and Mirko.

