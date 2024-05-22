My Hero Academia Finale Delivers Bakugo's Best Save Yet

Warning! Massive spoilers for My Hero Academia Chapter 423 to follow! My Hero Academia has officially brought the fight against All For One to an end, and the newest chapter of the manga has delivered Katsuki Bakugo's biggest save for Deku in the series yet! My Hero Academia has reached the climax of the series as a whole as the final moments of the fight between Izuku Midoriya and All For One to an end. With the villain taking over Tomura Shigaraki's body, the surviving heroes left standing have all worked together to make sure Deku could make contact with one final attack on the villain.

My Hero Academia has been left without the use of One For All as previous chapters saw him charging towards All For One with the final remnants of his power after he used it all on Shigaraki, and the heroes have been trying their best to help Deku against the villain. But the biggest save with the newest chapter of the series was actually from Bakugo, who once again came flying in from nowhere to help Deku right when he needed it the most. It ended up being the one save that helped Deku actually make it to All For One directly.

(Photo: Shueisha)

My Hero Academia: Bakugo Saves Deku One Last Time

My Hero Academia Chapter 423 sees Deku being supported by the rest of the heroes as each of them has made a final effort to block All For One's many attacks to help Deku make contact with All For One. But when Kurogiri surprisingly revives for a final time with a warp gate meant to block Deku and warp him away, Bakugo comes zooming in with bursts of explosions to disrupt the rift and help Deku make it past this point.

Bakugo falls away while crying out that Deku should not let him surpass him, and it's revealed that Shoto Todoroki also helped Bakugo get to him with a small ice ramp. The last time we had seen Bakugo, he had collapsed after delivering a final blow to All For One before and was presumed to be in the hospital since. But even with his terrible status, Bakugo made sure to help Deku out right when he needed it the most.

It's Deku and Bakugo's rivalry and friendship coming full circle one last time before all the fights come to an end, and My Hero Academia is now setting up the duo for a bright future where they can work side by side as official heroes when all of this is over.