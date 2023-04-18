My Hero Academia Really Just Pit Mineta Against All For One

My Hero Academia is well into its final act as this point, and there is still plenty our heroes have left to do. The war they have waged against All For One has no end in sight right now. In fact, the My Hero Academia manga just ramped up the war by putting the villains in favor, and chapter 385 went so far as to pit Mineta against All For One.

Yes, you read that right. Grape Rush, the great Mineta himself, took a stand against All For One. This alone is pretty shocking, and what's more surprising is that the boy was not killed or KO'd outright.

The whole thing went down when the My Hero Academia manga put out its latest chapter. It was there All For One made a push against the heroes deadset on taking him down. All For One was able to wipe out the crowd with some creative quirk usage, and he ended the whole spiel by stealing Fierce Wings from Hawks. All For One then moved to steal Tokoyami's prized quirk, but Mineta made the villain pause.

"Stealing Dark Shadow for yourself is only going to turn you into a cringe edge lord! You want a real quirk? Take my Pop Off instead! You'll get the sickest hairdo! Just don't take Dark Shadow from Tokoyam," the boy told All For One while battered and bruised. Mineta was shown crawling towards his classmate, and despite his poor state, All For One did pause at his words.

After all, All For One saw something in Mineta he had just seen in another Class 1-A member. The villain hesitated during his fight with Jirou because of his desperate courage. Even with her failing strength, Jirou fought to All For One's shock, and Mineta sparked a similar feeling in All For One. He paused just long enough to reconsider his choice, so All For One did leave the battlefield without Tokoyami's quirk in hand.

There is no denying All For One could wipe the floor with Mineta, but the My Hero Academia manga just reminded everyone there are ways to fight sans fists. Mineta's spirit was an effective blow to All For One that has now made the baddie more reckless than before. So technically, I guess we can say Mineta forced the world's greatest villain into a retreat now...

What do you think about Mineta's surprising stand against All For One? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.