My Hero Academia Cosplay Gets Into The Spirit With Cheerleader Froppy

My Hero Academia has helped to introduce some of the biggest superheroes in the world of anime, with Shonen fans finding plenty of like in the adventures of the students at UA Academy, with Froppy, the girl with a Quirk that gives her the power of a frog, recently receiving some new Cosplay from her brief days as a cheerleader. Joining her fellow heroines in cheering on the other students that were a part of the Sports Festival, which saw heroes battling against classmates in a bid to gain the attention of agencies, Tsuyu wasn't afraid to show her school spirit.

Froppy was a fundamental part of Class 1-A's first victory in the Joint Training Exercise, joining her teammates Red Riot, Chargebolt, and Koda in battling against their rivals in 1-B. Joined by Shinso and his insane Quirk known as brainwash, Tsuyu was able to show off her agility alongside the other power that she has at her disposal, including her ability to become nearly invisible by blending into her surroundings. Needless to say, she might not be at the same level of power as Midoriya, Bakugo, or Shoto Todoroki, but Froppy has become one of the standout characters among the cast of Class 1-A.

Instagram Cosplayer Serinide shared this spot-on take on Froppy's School Spirit, which she wore during the Sports Festival, though she mostly will stick to her standard green costume throughout the current, and future adventures, that she will be a part of in the anime series:

Following the conclusion of the Joint Training Exercise, Froppy won't be featured nearly as much in the next two arcs of the fifth season, which include "My Villain Academia" and "The Endeavor Agency Arc" respectively. Regardless, season six will most likely feature Tsuyu more prominently as this is the arc that will more than likely adapt the "War" between the heroes and villains of the Shonen world created by Kohei Horikoshi. Rest assured, all the heroes that we've seen at UA Academy will have some serious work to do in this upcoming battle that is thought of as one of the biggest of the series to date.

