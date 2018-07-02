‘My Hero Academia’ Gets Emotional With A Heartbreaking Froppy Scene

My Hero Academia made millions of fans cry a few weeks back, but the show is not done with the waterworks. The anime’s on-going season has plans to make everyone cry, and it is dealing a low blow by using Froppy to get the job done.

This weekend, audiences all around the world watched as My Hero Academia dug into a truly upsetting scene. With the students of UA Academy now living on campus, the kids of Class 1-A have more time together than ever. The episode followed the group as they toured each others’ rooms, but one person was noticeably absent.

As the episode came to a close, fans were wondering where Froppy had done, but that question was answered soon enough. Ochaco Uraraka asked her classmates who went to save Bakugo if they could follow her, and they headed outside where Froppy was out waiting. It was there the green-haired heroine went full angst mode, and fans were not ready for her tears.

Froppy asked her classmates if they remembered what she said about their plan back at the hospital. Back then, she said their disregard of the rules was comparable to villainy, and Froppy admitted she was having a hard time speaking with them for having broken the rules anyway.

“I hardened my heart and said some painful things. Even so, you still went. When I heard about that this morning, I was shocked. I thought I’d stopped you, so I was filled with disappointment and bad feelings,” Froppy said through tears, leaving her classmates horrified.

“I didn’t know what to say. I didn’t feel like i could have fun talking with everyone, but that made me very sad. That’s why I wanted to tell you even if I couldn’t gather my thoughts properly, so that I could have fun and talk with everyone again.”

By the end of the episode, everyone from Izuku to Kirishima was left teary as they tried to comfort Froppy with their apologies. Of course, fans teared up at the confession because of the heroine’s heartbreaking honesty. Though upset, Froppy wanted nothing more than to be happy with her friends again, and her unexpected tears did a number on the fandom. As you can see below, sites like Twitter lit up with fans wanting to protect the hero-in-training, so Froppy has her own protection squad prowling social media nowadays.

Are you part of Froppy’s protection squad after this new episode? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

For those unfamiliar with the My Hero Academia juggernaut, the series was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers but he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been collected into 15 volumes so far, and has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.

