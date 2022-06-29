My Hero Academia Cosplay Fuses Deku With Marvel's Wall Crawler

My Hero Academia is currently telling the tale of its Final Arc, with the sixth season of the anime adaptation arriving this fall to tell the story of the Paranormal Liberation War Arc, so it should come as no surprise that the series remains popular when it comes to creating fan works of the UA Academy universe. With Deku continuing to try to live up to the high standard set by his mentor All Might, harboring the power of the Quirk that was passed down in One For All, one cosplayer as fused the young hero with Marvel's Spider-Man.

While Deku has never met Peter Parker, the worlds of Marvel and My Hero Academia clashed via none other than the Merc with a Mouth, Deadpool, as Wade Wilson's first manga series, Deadpool: Samurai, saw All Might teaming up with the anti-hero. With the two fighting against Thanos, Kohei Horikoshi was able to put his love of Marvel Comics on display and we wouldn't be surprised if we were eventually given another crossover. Peter Parker and Izuku Midoriya might be far different heroes when it comes to their superpowers, but their good hearts and dedication to helping humanity show that they have a lot in common.

Instagram Cosplayer Swaggy Cosplayer fused the Marvel hero with the Shonen crime fighter that sprung from the mind of Kohei Horikoshi, taking some of the best aesthetics from each to create a new comic book superhero that would certainly put a dent into crime:

Besides simply returning to the small screen with its upcoming sixth season, My Hero Academia is set to have a role at this year's Anime Expo taking place later this week, with the Shonen series premiering two of its newest OVAs in North America for the first time. The two original video animations focus on the students of UA Academy forming a baseball team and Deku, Bakugo, and Shoto Todoroki continuing their journey within Endeavor's hero agency.

Do you think we'll one day see the students of Class 1-A crossover with the likes of the Avengers, X-Men, and Fantastic Four? Which heroes do you think will survive Kohei Horikoshi's final arc? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of UA Academy.