My Hero Academia Cosplay Places Hawks Into A Familiar Spider-Man Meme

Hawks made his official debut in My Hero Academia’s anime during the series’ fourth season, ascending to the rank of the Number Two hero thanks in part to his mastery over his Quirk as well as his deep relationship with the Public Safety Commission, which helped raise him as a child. With the winged avenger set to play a major role in the War Arc, which will take place in season six of Kohei Horikoshi’s Shonen franchise, a group of Cosplayers dressed as Hawks decided to recreate one of the most hilarious memes for a certain Wall-Crawler.

Throughout the fifth season, Hawks played a fundamental role while working undercover to learn more about the plots of both the League of Villains and the Meta Liberation Army, but when the two gangs join forces to create the Paranormal Liberation Front, it throws a whole new string of problems at the heroes. Learning that the heroes only have a few months to prepare for the villainous assault led by Shigaraki, Hawks tries to keep his cover among the villains while relaying information to the Public Safety Commission and the number one hero, Endeavor. Needless to say, expect some major fireworks to emerge in season six.

Twitter Cosplayer Space Fun Club shared this collection of Hawks that recreate the Spider-Man meme, which might become a reality in the world of live-action as Tom Holland is rumored to be joined by Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire in Spider-Man: No Way Home, landing next month:

Without going too deeply into spoiler territory, expect some major developments in the future for Hawks, as well as the Shonen series taking the opportunity to further explore his past, detailing how the son of criminals was able to become the hero that he is today. Though things aren’t going great for the heroes of My Hero Academia, Hawks remains one of the most powerful crime-fighters rallying against the forces of Shigaraki and All For One, which most assuredly places a huge target on his back.

