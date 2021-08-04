My Hero Academia Creator Pens Apology Over Hawks

✖

My Hero Academia creator Kōhei Horikoshi has penned a public apology for an error concerning the character of Hawks. In his apology, Horikoshi explains why a pivotal chapter of My Hero Academia's manga focused on Hawks also left out a key detail of his character. The error appeared in My Hero Academia chapter 299, "Like Those Tragic Tales", in which we learn the dark and disturbing origin story of Hawks, as an abused child who had a villain as a domineering father figure. The error had to do with how Hawks' dialect was presented in the issue - or rather, how it wasn't.

According to the translation of a statement from Horikoshi (which you can see below), "Hawks didn't speak in dialect in his pst's chapter (ch 299). It's actually because I submitted the script too late, so we didn't have time for dialect editorial. I'm sorry he didn't speak in dialect."

It's definitely unclear if English-language readers of My Hero Academia even noticed the error, as it could have literally been lost in translation. At the same time, Horikoshi has faced numerous "controversies" for names or terms he's used that also carry offensive or

Hawks didn't speak in dialect in his past's chapter (ch 299). It's actually because I submitted the script too late, so we didn't have time for dialect editorial. I'm sorry he didn't speak in dialect.

Hawks has become a fan-favorite breakout of My Hero Academia's latest arcs. Hawks' cool style is actually a big part of his character, as that hipster public persona masks the cunning - and at times ruthless - spy that he turned out to be. That's all to say, a sudden change in Hawks' dialect was probably noticeable to Japanese readers - but it was a change that Horikoshi arguably could've explained away as the "real Hawks" talking in those moments, and the dialect being an act.

Hawks' duality was crucial during the War Arc with League of Villains' Paranormal Liberation army, and he's become a member of Izuku Midoriya's elite squad of heroes, who are hunting down All For One for a final battle.

