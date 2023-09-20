My Hero Academia Takes Mina Ashido Back to School

Mina Ashido is one of the most striking members visually in My Hero Academia's Class 1-A. Sporting a pink aesthetic and holding a Quirk that allows her to exude some acidic attacks on opponents, Pinky, or Alien Queen as she was once called, played a big role in the Paranormal Liberation War. While the students of UA Academy don't have much time for class these days, one cosplayer has taken the opportunity to place Mina back into the classroom.

Mina Ashido, like the other schoolmates in Class 1-A's roster, has her own unique set of circumstances that set her on the path of trying to become a professional hero. Before she had enrolled at UA Academy, Mina encountered a larger-than-life villain who was simply asking for directions in Gigantomachia. The slave to All For One is a terrifying threat to anyone in the shonen superhero universe, but Mina stood her ground and tricked the antagonist into leaving. Always holding a special bond with Eiijiro Kirishima, aka Red Riot, the sixth season of My Hero Academia's anime saw the pair do their best to stop Gigantomachia's rampage and deliver the knock-out punch to All For One's minion via some well-placed tranquilizers.

Pinky Queen

Like other members of Class 1-A's student body, Mina has trained her Quirk to evolve and become much stronger as the threats facing Hero Society have only increased with time. With the series in the throes of its final arc, Mina has had her opportunity to shine and will clearly have a bright crime-fighting future ahead of her. With several well-known characters falling in the final battle of the series, Ashido will have to survive to claim her future.

At present, creator Kohei Horikoshi hasn't revealed how many chapters My Hero Academia has left before its story comes to an end, though some of the biggest battles of the final arc have ended. With All Might taking on All For One in an unexpected fight, the former Symbol of Peace might finally be able to take down his arch-rival once and for all. Meanwhile, Deku has his own problems as his fight against Shigaraki continues.

