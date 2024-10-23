My Hero Academia Funko Pops Added Ahead of Final Season

my hero academia funko pops

Funko has dropped a bunch of new Pop figures waves this morning, including one for the popular anime series My Hero Academia. With the manga having finished a few months ago and the anime set to end next year, these Pops have launched at the perfect time.

Fans of the series will be excited to learn that the collection includes Diagoro Banjo, Nana Shimura, Shishido, Ryukyu Dragon, and Bakugo in his new suit. Shishido looks particularly fun with his teeth mask and lion mane hair. The Ryukyu Dragon Jumbo Pop is nice to see, too. These Pops! went up for presale this morning, and are estimated to arrive by DATE HERE. Direct links for the Pops are available below.

My Hero Academia Season 8

The 8th and final season of the hit anime is set to premiere sometime in 2025, and a new teaser trailer was recently posted, hyping up the fans for the emotional, action-packed ending that we knew was coming.

The anime’s seventh season was fantastic, tiptoeing our main hero Deku to his final battle with the villain Shigaraki. With that kind of build up, the anime is promising to be great. Earlier this month the creator Kohei Horikoshi brought the manga to an end, so some of you might know how the story ends. But if you’re holding out for the anime, or maybe interested in experiencing both, then you’ll have to wait until 2025.

My Hero Academia was definitely one of the most popular anime around, especially in recent years. The anime’s recent theatrical release even made it into the Top 10 animated films of its premiere weekend, marking a step in anime’s increasing popularity in the US. It’ll definitely be difficult to let go of a show like this one, who’s characters and storylines impacted us all so deeply. For now, we can only rewatch the teaser trailer and get pumped for Deku’s ultimate showdown.