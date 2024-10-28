My Hero Academia to Expand Ending With Extended Final Volume

It is still hard to believe that My Hero Academia is done. Earlier this year, the world gathered to bid Deku farewell as the superhero’s manga came to a close. Kohei Horikoshi, the creator of My Hero Academia, set forward an emotional epilogue that kept fans riveted. From start to finish, My Hero Academia more than earned its reputation as a top-tier series. Now, the manga is gearing up for its final volume, and it may expand on the ending thanks to some bonus content.

The update comes from Japan as the first details about My Hero Academia volume 42 came to light. It was there fans learned the book would hit shelves in Japan this December, and it will come complete with at least 50 pages of bonus content.

My Hero Academia Volume 42 With Contain Tons of Extras

According to the breakdown, the final volume of My Hero Academia will have 184 pages. This is a staggering number for any trade as most volumes taper at 120 pages. My Hero Academia wants to go PLUS ULTRA for its last volume, so there will be between 50-60 extra pages included. As you can imagine, this revelation has readers geeking out, but not all of those pages are available for storytelling.

After all, manga volumes like to include tons of goodies from early sketches to character profiles as well as Q&A sections. With author letters and editor notes included, the final volume of My Hero Academia will have a lot of side content to share. Still, its overall page count is abnormally high. As such, some netizens believe My Hero Academia volume 42 will house new story material, and that kind of expansion is very much wanted.

After all, My Hero Academia is one of the biggest titles in manga, and its 10-year run was nothing short of impressive. Horikoshi hardly slipped during his tenure, and the artist rolled out a superhero story for the ages. After wrapping its Final War arc, My Hero Academia was given a few weeks to parse through an epilogue which is rare for the industry. The manga was popular enough to warrant a slow farewell, but fans wanted more. The final chapter’s timeskip left many fans begging for a peek at the years that got glossed over. So if we are lucky, Horikoshi might fill in those gaps with My Hero Academia volume 42.

The Finale of My Hero Academia Did Everything It Needed To

While more epilogue content would be appreciated by fans, My Hero Academia‘s finale can stand on its own without it. The manga pushed forward an emotional epilogue, after all, and it touched upon all of our favorite heroes. From Bakugo to the Todoroki clan and even La Brava, the manga did not leave anyone out.

Well, that is mostly true. My Hero Academia never did get around to introducing Deku’s dad. That is a problem for another time, it seems.

The epilogue of My Hero Academia was a rare treat for readers, but its final chapter did leave some fans unsatisfied. Its timeskip schedule condensed A LOT of information into just a few pages, leaving fans unsure how Deku’s final years at U.A. High School went. Given the manga’s title, readers wanted to see more of those moments, but the ending of My Hero Academia had to move forward. In its final moments, the manga allowed Deku to revisit his dream as his closest friends waited in the wings. The ending was worth the wait, so My Hero Academia can be proud of what it did. But if it wants to expand its finale, well – fans are not going to complain about such an addition.

