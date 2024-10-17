My Hero Academia Season 7 Ends With a Much-Needed Lesson About All Might

My Hero Academia has brought Season 7 of the anime to an end, and the final episode of the season made sure to remind fans that All Might is still the number one hero at heart and won’t go down without a fight. My Hero Academia Season 7 officially began the final fight between the heroes and villains as the heroes kicked off their plan to separate the key villains from one another. As the anime worked through the rest of the season, fans saw how each of these fights would come to their respective ends as everything hit a new peak of chaos.

My Hero Academia brought the final episode of Season 7’s run to an end with a final key fight between All Might and All For One. The villain had been getting increasingly powerful due to the Rewind quirk both healing all of the damage he had taken and making him younger, and thus All Might was hoping to use this in order to rattle the villain. Hoping to stop him before All For One could unite with Tomura Shigaraki, All Might unleashed a new set of armor to help bring the villain down by any means necessary. Still proving that through it all, he’s still very much a hero down to his core.

Videos by ComicBook.com

TOHO Animation

All Might Fights Against All For One Without a Quirk

My Hero Academia’s Season 7 finale picks up right after All Might stood in front of All For One. Despite All For One knowing that he needs to get to Shigaraki as soon as possible, All Might himself knows that only he can pester the villain to his core. Noticing that Rewind is making All For One’s body younger by the second with the more damage he steadily takes, All For One can’t resist one more fight against his greatest foe. It’s this that All Might uses to his advantage and begins a one on one fight that he knows that he just can’t win. Even still, All Might refuses to relent.

Almost maniacal in the way he continues to laugh through it all, All Might is fighting All For One at his full power. All Might is using an armor suit that mirrors all of the abilities of the members of Class 1-A, and it’s showcasing how much the former number one hero has been working from the sidelines while Izuku Midoriya and the others have been fighting. Although he no longer has the One For All power that he used to, he’s now at a place where he also finally figured out how to help regardless of his own quirklessness. It’s something he once knew by heart, but has only been reminded of through all of the chaos in the war thus far.

TOHO Animation

Why All Might Is Still the Number One Hero

This is the All Might that fans fell in love with. All Might started to worry about his place in hero society following his loss of One For All, but after all this time he’s finally figured it out. He’s going to do whatever it takes to protect the future, and even if it means he’ll lose his own life in the process, All Might refuses to back down. This is what made him the ultimate symbol of peace for the world. It’s that unrelenting heroic spirit at his core and that desire to save others.

It wasn’t All Might’s power or abilities that made him the symbol. It’s the fact that he just keeps fighting regardless of everything that’s happened. It’s what he’s doing here as My Hero Academia Season 7 comes to an end, and it’s what’s going to carry him into the future of the anime. Because even while he himself does not realize that he still has plenty of impact on the world, the fact he continues to fight on anyway is what’s really going to make a difference.

It’s these moments that will inspire. It’s what Deku continues to do even as his body falls apart. Knowing that you’re doing what you can even in the worst circumstances is that true heroic spirit that heroes should embody, and it’s what All Might is now doing as a true symbol of hope for the future. As My Hero Academia prepares to return for its eighth and final season of the TV anime next year, this All Might is going to burn brighter as a hero than any other time he’s been seen in the anime to date.