My Hero Academia: You’re Next Just Made Anime History

My Hero Academia: You’re Next finally arrived in North American theaters earlier this month, hot on the heels of the series finale that was weaved in the pages of its manga by creator Kohei Horikoshi. With each movie taking place in the Class 1-A timeline, it appears as though each film has found a way to overtake its predecessors. Thanks to the inclusion of Dark Might and another entry for UA Academy on the silver screen, it appears as though the fourth film of the superhero shonen franchise has hit a major milestone that puts it on the top of the food chain.

My Hero Academia: You’re Next focuses on Class 1-A taking on a new threat that hits a little too close to home. While the past has seen the heroes continuously butting heads with the dark reflection of All Might in All For One, the villain of You’re Next took the doppelganger style to new heights. Dark Might is the spitting image of the former Symbol of Peace and has some grand plans for the world’s future, along with some strong ties to the mafia. While it’s debatable whether You’re Next’s story is the best of the movie series so far, the fourth movie has become the biggest of the shonen series to date.

You’re Next is Number One

In Japan, My Hero Academia: You’re Next has become the biggest film in the shonen franchise, garnering over $23 million USD and attracting two million theatergoers to witness the fight against Dark Might. At present, BONES has yet to confirm if a fifth movie is on the way, though it would make sense considering the success of the franchise so far. Of course, should another movie arrive, it will most likely do so following the conclusion of the television series which is planning to air its eighth and final season in 2025. Will My Hero Academia continue via its movies and focus on a new era for its heroes?

Who is Dark Might Anyhow?

One of the biggest mysteries surrounding the fourth My Hero Academia film was kept under wraps right until release. Dark Might’s true identity, for those who haven’t seen the film but want to learn more about the villain, is Voldo Gallini. Having a Quirk dubbed “Alchemy,” Gallini fashions his body to look exactly like All Might and uses his power to create a new symbol, forging the world in his image. The movie takes place prior to the beginning of the final battle but still sees Class 1-A at their best in fighting the villainous Dark Might.

Without going into spoiler territory, My Hero Academia’s series finale is one that sets up a major future for the young heroes. Creator Kohei Horikoshi hasn’t stated if he plans on creating a sequel series, which is why the movies might act as a perfect way to keep the universe going in the animation world. The story continuing in the films would also help Horikoshi work with a smaller workload as he could navigate a story while not hunched over a drawing board.

Quickly following the seventh season finale, My Hero Academia wasted little time in confirming season eight would arrive in 2025. As of the writing of this article, no release date has been revealed by Studio BONES, though the final episodes dropping later next year seem like a safe bet.

