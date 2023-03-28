My Hero Academia: Kirishima Just Made a Surprising Confession to Mina

My Hero Academia may be a shonen standout, but that doesn't mean it has turned its nose to romance. From couples to crushes, the show has explored a fair bit of love in its time. Not even the kids of Class 1-A have been immune to this as characters like Ochaco admit they're crushing on others. And now, the My Hero Academia manga just added fuel to the fire for one popular ship.

And who are we talking about? It is none other than Kirishima and Mina. The characters have been good friends for a while now, but a new confession has fans looking at the pair in an all-new way.

As you can see in the latest chapter of My Hero Academia, Kirishima and Mina play major roles. The update explains how Shinso took control of Gigantomachia as he had help from others. After being attacked by a familiar villain, Shinso relied on Kirishima to get free, but Red Riot struggled to help his friend. In the end, Mina had to save the day, and her rescue pushed Kirishima to confess something.

"I'm seriously sorry I've been such a letdown. C'mon, you never owed me a thing. Don'tcha get it? You've always been my hero, you jerk," the hero shared. Of course, Kirishima made this confession while holding Mina in his arms. So as you can imagine, people who ship KiriMina are going wild over this My Hero Academia update.

Now, this is far from the first time Kirishima and Mina have leveled with each other. The pair went to middle school together, and while they were not close there, Kirishima looked up to Mina as what a hero should be. They have gone on to support each other as Mina has a knack for raising Kirishima's spirits when he is too critical about himself. And of course, we all know Mina based her recent Acid Man techniques on Kirishima after seeing his Unbreakable form.

Now, Kirishima has dropped a big confession on Mina, and fans hope there is more to come. The pair make up one of My Hero Academia's biggest ships, and enough evidence has come forward to make it canon one day. And if it does, we hope Kirishima and Mina will look back on this first confession with a smile.

What do you make of this latest scene with Kirishima? Do you think he is end game with Mina...? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.