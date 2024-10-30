My Hero Academia Creator Is a Big Fan of Black Clover’s Best Fight

My Hero Academia‘s creator has opened up about his favorite fight in Black Clover, and it’s one of the best fights in the entire series. My Hero Academia recently came to an end earlier this Summer, and Black Clover will be ending its run very soon as well. This means both series creators Kohei Horikoshi and Yuki Tabata respectively are in the midst of an interesting phase of their respective careers. As each of these former pillars of Shonen Jump look ahead to what’s next and what’s ahead in the next generation of that action magazine, they’re also reflecting on each others’ careers.

Kohei Horikoshi and Yuki Tabata have been recruited as the judges alongside Jujutsu Kaisen’s Gege Akutami and Bleach’s Tite Kubo for Shueisha’s special Jump Next Generation Battle Manga Award. They’ll be looking at submissions from fans in Japan and award the creator who they think can help usher in the next generation of the magazine. As part of this award the creators were asked about highlights from each others’ series by Shueisha, and Horikoshi revealed that his favorite fight in Black Clover was between Magna Swing and Dante Zogratis during the Spade Kingdom Raid arc.

Why My Hero Academia’s Creator Loves Magna vs. Dante

When asked about his favorite battle scene in Black Clover, My Hero Academia creator Kohei Horikoshi revealed that it was Magna vs. Dante Zogratis because, “As the story reaches its climax and the scale of the battles grows, this is a very bitter fight that ends with a fistfight. It represents the underlying theme of Black Clover, the rise of the common man, while also being a very unexpected piece of manga, which feels really good.” Which makes a lot of sense as it’s a pivotal moment for Magna as he quite literally levels the playing field against Dante.

During the Spade Kingdom Raid arc of Black Clover (which has yet to be adapted in the TV anime), Magna and Zora team up against Dante Zogratis. In order to make up for the gap in magical power between the two of them, Magna trains to use a new spell that would literally even the odds. Dubbed the “Soul Chain Death Match,” this spell attaches them together and splits their magic power evenly. So Magna and Dante end up bringing their fight to an end with a close up fist fight, making it one of the most unique fights in the entire series to date.

Why This Black Clover Fight Is Special

This was a rather pivotal victory for Magna as he had been feeling left behind as Asta and Luck seemed to be getting much stronger than him. This unique spell was something entirely his own, and it perfectly fit the character because it was a feat that not even Asta could have pulled off. Asta has covered a lot of ground through sheer tenacity, but he’s never actually taken down a foe with just his fists alone. It’s something no other character has ever come close to.

As Horikoshi explains, it’s a fight that perfectly encapsulates what’s so great about Black Clover as a whole. It’s a fight that reveals that even an underdog can take down someone who thinks highly of themselves, and it’s been what Asta and the Black Bulls have been proving since they started fighting alongside one another all those years ago. It’s a fight that’s yet to be given the anime treatment, but is surely one of the big reasons Black Clover really needs to come back someday to adapt the final arcs of Yuki Tabata’s manga.