My Hero Academia Poster Highlights Mina's Final Arc Transformation

A new My Hero Academia poster certainly has fans buzzing. The new poster features fan-favorite character Mina Ashido (aka "Pinky") looking a bit different than fans are used to seeing her. If you haven't been keeping up with My Hero Academia's manga series, the FInal War Arc is pushing all of the characters in the series to their limits (and beyond), and that includes Mina, who has begun to reveal a new form after taking her acid quirk to new levels of power!

I’ve seen some people confused as to why Mina has a white eye in the new art-



it’s our first look at her since starting to lose her color in ch 383 pic.twitter.com/Vg7Fy1Mnc0 — ever (@DabisPoleDance) May 30, 2023

Why Did Mina Ashido's Color Change?

Back in My Hero Academia Chapter 383, we got a backstory reveal of how Mina and other U.A. High School kids (Kirishima, Shinso, Tokoyami), stepped up to wrangle All For One's brute monster Gigantomachia when the evil villain tried to break Machia free from his prison. During Machia's rampaging escape attempt, Mina and Kirishima were faced with a particularly powerful moment of deja vu; after all, Machia's attack during the previous All-Out War Arc saw Mina and Kirishima fail to stop the monster from hurting and/or killing numerous pro heroes and classmates. The second time around, Mina made sure to push through the fear that held her back and attack Machia with her most powerful acid quirk form: Acidman: Alma.

#MHA383

Finally, Ashido Mina as MVP and she got awakening I guess? (Look to her horns!) Her 'Acidman Alma' can melt Machia! pic.twitter.com/0vXHBMopkU — fi (@teabroccoli) March 26, 2023

The power of Mina's new Acidman: Alma form was great enough to burn away at Gigantomachia's unbreakable armor skin – but it was also powerful enough to burn Mina herself. As many fans in the My Hero Academia threads have theorized/pointed out, the effect we're seeing on Mina's skin is not unlike seeing a pair of acid-washed jeans, which have that color alternation burned into them. It's a testament to how Mina Ashido – like her fellow classmates and pro heroes – is giving up her body and well-being to fight All For One, Tomura Shigaraki, and their League of Villains army. If she survives the Final War, Mina will be one of several Class 1-A kids with permanent scars (inside and out) to officially mark her trial-by-fire induction into the pro hero profession (assuming her spirit endures).

Vol 38 spine and inside covers pic.twitter.com/IkkFvSDrWv — ever (@DabisPoleDance) May 30, 2023

As you can see above, this new My Hero Academia poster gives us a first full colorful look at what Mina Ashido looks like in her new coloring – what do you think?

My Hero Academia releases new Manga Chapters free online.