My Hero Academia Cosplay Gives Us Bedroom Camie

My Hero Academia hasn’t just introduced us to the heroes of UA Academy, but the aspiring heroes of Shiketsuo High School with one cosplayer giving us a unique take on the student named Camie. While Camie’s introduction was a bit bizarre, as her identity had be stolen by the League of Villains’ member named Toga, she managed to make a real name for herself in the fourth season. With the unique quirk of being able to breath out a vaporous cloud that allows her to create illusions, it will be interesting to see what the future of the series has in mind for this Shiketsuo student!

Camie appeared recently in season four alongside Bakugo and Shoto Todoroki, attempting to gain her hero provisional license as she has been sidelined by Toga and the plan enacted by the League of Villains. With the trio of heroes, and many other students, being given the hilarious task of teaching a group of unruly toddlers with super abilities, Camie was able to let her quirk shine through. Using a combination of her Quirk in creating a glorious display within the auditorium, along with Bakugo and Todoroki’s flame and ice talents, she was able to easily gain her license and has reached the level that the likes of Midoriya and his other classmates had hit in an earlier season!

Instagram Cosplayer Natalia_Kat shared this sultry version of Camie, showing off the My Hero Academia hero who may not be a part of the main cast, but has certainly made an impression via the franchise and has easily become a fan favorite as fans of the series create cosplay and fan creations tailored to this young hero:

With My Hero Academia kicking things up a notch in both the anime and the manga as the villains amass power, Camie and her fellow students at Shiketsuo will hopefully be able to lend a hand at the end of the day!

