My Hero Academia Cosplay Highlight's Shinso's Final Arc Fit

My Hero Academia's end is near, and with the final chapters of the manga being produced on a steady clip from creator Kohei Horikoshi, nearly all the surviving heroes have had a role to play in the fight against All For One and Shigaraki. Among the many young heroes that are taking part in the final battle, none are quite like Shinso. Having a Quirk that is quite handy in a pinch, one cosplayer has brought Shinso's final arc to life before the shonen series ends.

Hitoshi Shinso arrived from Class 1-C, the class that sat below both Class 1-A and 1-B. While not originally thought of as a future crime fighters, Shinso made the decision to up his game and work toward becoming a professional hero. While Shinso featured heavily in the U.A. Sports Festival Arc, battling against Deku early on, he made the biggest impact during the arc that pit Class 1-A against 1-B. When the Final Arc began, the heroes prepared to put everything on the line when it came to fighting back the forces of evil. With Shinso arriving to help out the crime fighters, young and old, he has taken on a new aesthetic that is far more serious than what we've seen before.

My Hero Academia's Shinso Shines

Shinso has a Quirk that allows him to take control of a target's mind should they respond to one of his questions. Thanks to some tech that is wrapped around his face, Shinso can change his voice to anyone else's, making his power work that much more effectively. While not necessarily a physical powerhouse, the young hero has been aiming to follow in the footsteps of Eraserhead when it came to his dark vigilante style.

My Hero Academia has a packed 2024, with the seventh season arriving this May and a fourth film in the franchise slated to arrive this summer. While creator Kohei Horikoshi has yet to state how many chapters are left in the manga's tank, the end is clearly nigh thanks to recent developments in the shonen series.

What is your favorite crime-fighting outfit in the history of My Hero Academia? What are you most excited from the shonen series this year? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of UA Academy.