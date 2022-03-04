My Hero Academia Cosplay Highlights Shinso’s Newest Anime Look

Shinso might not be an official member of Class 1-A or Class 1-B in My Hero Academia, but the mind-controlling young hero was able to do some damage to both during the Joint Training Exercise Arc that took place in the fifth season of the anime adaptation. With Shinso set to play a role in the final battle of UA Academy, one cosplayer has decided to travel to the past to bring the young hero’s trademark look to life with his new tech at hand.

Shinso has a rather unique ability among the students of UA Academy, able to take control of a target’s mind if they are able to respond to a direct line of communication with the dark hero. With the final arc showing us that Shinso has taken on a new outfit that looks far more like what Eraserhead wore during his vigilante days, it seems as though the mind-controlling hero will have a role to play himself in the battle against All For One. Shinso is definitely one of the biggest heroes that operate outside of Class 1-A and we definitely wouldn’t be surprised if he is a key factor for this final battle for UA Academy.

Instagram Cosplayer IisaDorax shared this trip to the past of the Joint Training Exercise Arc in which Shinso made a major comeback sporting some new technology which allowed him to change his voice in order to effectively trick potential targets into responding to him and thus fall under the power of his Quirk:

Kohei Horikoshi hasn’t been shy about sharing the fact that the mangaka has around one year left of story for My Hero Academia, with the series set to come to a close with this final battle between heroes and villains for the fate of hero society and the world. With the heroes and the villains being paired for individual battles, we definitely don’t expect all the major players of the Shonen series to make it out of this titanic tussle alive.

Do you see Shinso managing to survive the final battle of the Shonen series? What's your favorite fit for the young hero of UA Academy?