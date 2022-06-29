My Hero Academia Cliffhanger Sets Up Izuku's Ominous Return

My Hero Academia is pushing ahead with its final act, and that means a lot of arcs are being juggled these days. Creator Kohei Horikoshi seems to have settled one feud between Dabi and Shoto, but the war All For One wants has barely even begun. And now, a cliffhanger has gone live teasing an unwelcome arrival for Izuku Midoriya.

If you are caught up with the manga, you will know what's up. My Hero Academia chapter 357 ended recently with a terrifying threat from All For One. Endeavor may be willing to burn the man to a crisp, but All For One seems to have an ace up his sleeve. He assures the pro hero that nothing is more dangerous than an injured villain, and the threat segues into Izuku's long-awaited comeback.

It has been a hot minute since the hero showed up in the manga, and My Hero Academia is putting him on center stage in the worst way. Not only did the boy's danger sense go off in the final pages of chapter 357, but the First User of One For All even comments on the foreboding feeling.

READ MORE: My Hero Academia Creator Debuts Special Pirate AU | My Hero Academia Teases Fans With Class 1-A's Timeskip Designs | My Hero Academia Spies on Izuku and Ochako's First Date in New Sketch

"Midoriya! I've got a bad feeling about this," he shares. And honestly? We'd be worried if the man didn't have such a feeling.

Now, My Hero Academia fans are on edge as the new chapter closes with Izuku closing in on some mysterious flying objects. The group is too far out for the boy to make out, so readers are just as out of luck. However, they do have their theories, and one of them is more optimistic than the rest. Plenty of fans are hoping the objects are Star and Stripe's jet brigade offering their help, but others are certain All For One sent some Nomu after Izuku. So if you want to place your own bet, you better do so ASAP!

What do you think about this latest My Hero Academia tease? What do you think All For One has in store? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.