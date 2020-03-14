My Hero Academia Creator Celebrates Deku vs Gentle Climax with New Sketch

My Hero Academia‘s fourth season will soon be coming to an end after quite the impressive run, and this means that the Cultural Festival arc has reached its climax. It’s a much less action packed arc than what had come before with the Shie Hassaikai, but it turned out to be no less intense as Izuku Midoriya found himself in a pretty tough struggle to not only fight off Gentle Criminal, but keep the fight away from U.A. Academy and risk the cancellation of the entire festival. The latest episode of the series saw the end to this fight, and fans have already begun sharing their thoughts over it.

But like many of the monumental episodes of the season thus far, series creator Kohei Horikoshi took to Twitter to celebrate seeing the fight between Deku and Gentle Criminal play out with the latest episode of the series. Teasing the elaborate gymnastics the two of them have in the fight thanks to the combination of Gentle’s quirk and Deku’s new balance with One For All, this sketch goes to show that Horikoshi was just as excited to see it as we were!

Although the Cultural Festival arc initially didn’t seem like it was going to match the intensity of what had come before, it was increasingly clear with each new episode just how necessary this kind of arc was. Izuku Midoriya and the other members of Class 1-A have been put in one traumatic event after another for their first year enrolled in school, and this was the much needed decompression period.

This was not only for them, but for the young Eri as well who has forgotten how to smile after spending the majority of her life tortured by Overhaul. Deku wants this for Eri, Mirio, and everyone else because they simply need something like this to succeed, and Gentle has threatened this recovery.

