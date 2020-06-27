My Hero Academia Meets Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba with this Fiery Mash-Up

✖

Kohei Horikoshi's My Hero Academia and Koyoharu Gotouge's Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba are two of the most popular franchises out there, and they have come together in some fiery and fierce mash up art. These two series could not be more different from one another, but at their core they share something very specific. Izuku Midoriya's story in My Hero Academia is far less tragic, but he still undergoes much of the same mental anguish and severe training that Tanjiro Kamado is familiar with in the world of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba.

Although the two young heroes come from very different worlds and are fueled by very different circumstances, it's not hard to imagine what the Quirk abilities would look like if they were introduced into Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba's slick art style. Especially when factoring in all of those elemental based sword forms.

This must be the same line of thinking artist Carvalho Gabriel D.Art (who you can find more work from on Instagram here) had when they crafted a slick fusion between My Hero Academia's Shoto Todoroki and Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba's Tanjiro Kamado. This slick mash-up art imagines a single powerful warrior who not only wields fire and ice and sword skills to top it all off. You can check it out below:

Demon Slayer had officially come to an end earlier this Summer, and this unfortunately means there are very few chances for an official crossover between the two franchises. The anime is still continuing on for both of these major Shonen action series, so maybe there is still a chance that we get to see something official in action someday? If not, at least artists like this are doing their part to bring the two juggernauts together with an awesome display of art! We definitely need to see more of this crossover in action!

