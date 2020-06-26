My Hero Academia Releases Exclusive Metallic Deku Funko Pop

✖

My Hero Academia has seen Midoriya working toward becoming the new "Symbol of Peace", following in the shadow of his role model in All Might, and an exclusive Funko Pop shows off the fully costumed version of Deku with a glossy metallic sheen. Though Izuku rarely wears his full costume, his super hero suit is somewhat disturbing in that he attempted to mimic the smile of All Might on his mask, looking more like the comic book creation of The Maxx than a hero that is able to set citizens at ease when he rescues them.

Funko Pops have relied on the characters within the medium of anime to sell quite a few figures throughout the years, with the likes of Dragon Ball Z, One Piece, and Naruto being some of the most popular franchises. With Funko diving heavily into the series of My Hero Academia with variations of characters both heroes and villains alike, it is clearly an anime franchise that was made for these unique models. Throughout the anime, Midoriya has worn his full costume a staggeringly low amount of times, mostly wearing the suit without the mask being worn and as disturbing as it is, can you really blame him?

Twitter User DisFunko shared the exclusive Midoriya Funko Pop that is currently available at FYE, showing off Deku's full costume with a metallic sheen and retailing for around $15 USD, making this a definite must own for fans of both the anime and Funkos:

Currently, Midoriya is working alongside his friends at Class 1-A, and the professional heroes of the anime universe, in a war against the new villain organization of the Paranormal Liberation Front. With this new threat easily being the most dangerous that they've ever faced, Deku is set to fight against the current wielder of All For One in Shigaraki. With heroes and villains dropping left and right, we're crossing our fingers that Izuku is able to hold onto his powerful Quirk, to say nothing of his life. Though the fourth season might have ended, a fifth has already been confirmed and is currently in the works!

Will you be picking up this exclusive Funko Pop from FYE? What is your favorite My Hero Academia Funko that you've seen so far? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and UA Academy!

