My Hero Academia Reveals Endeavor's Wildest Win Over All Might

My Hero Academia has bigger things to worry about these days than petty squabbles, but for a long time, that drama was all Endeavor could think about. For years, the Number Two Hero made it a priority to outdo All Might in every way. We know Endeavor held that dream tightly for decades, and it did not work well in his favor. However, it turns out Endeavor's feud with All Might began earlier than we thought, and the manga just confirmed as much to fans.

So, what is the whole story here? It turns out Endeavor began his feud with All Might during their days at U.A. High School. A new chapter of My Hero Academia: Team-Up Missions revealed this information to Shoto this week, and it turns out Endeavor did surpass All Might at one point during school.

As the new chapter explains, All Might and Endeavor were two of many students at U.A. High School tasked with picking up trash after classes. It seems this activity is a tradition at U.A. High School as teachers observe the kids as they clean up trash. The goal is to pick up the most trash without using one's quirk, so of course, Endeavor took the game as a challenge to beat All Might.

However, All Might was never even on the leaderboard, so Endeavor took home the win with ease. My Hero Academia says All Might didn't rank well during this event because he kept talking to people around campus. As such, his garbage scored tanked, and Endeavor was able to crush the competition. Shoto was surprised to learn about this piece of his dad's past, and we can only imagine Izuku was shocked as well. After all, All Might had the boy pick up an entire beach's worth of trash when he floundered at the job during his school years.

Of course, a win like this is hardly worth mentioning, but it goes to show how pigheaded Endeavor is about All Might. The Number Two Hero may have taken on more missions than All Might or defeated more villains in the field. However, when it comes to heroism, no better example existed than All Might in his prime. And as we all know from the main My Hero Academia manga, the man's heroic nature hasn't faltered even in retirement.

What do think about this hilarious My Hero Academia competition? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.