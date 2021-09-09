My Hero Academia Episode 111 Shares First Stills

My Hero Academia is ready to see its fifth season to the end, and fans are eager to see what’s in store. So far, the My Villain Academia arc has been wild, and several of our favorite baddies have gotten power boosts. From Toga to Dabi and Twice, the gang is growing stronger by the minute, and it seems like Shigaraki is the next to unlock his full potential in episode 111.

How do we know? Well, we have some new stills to thank. The team at My Hero Academia have posted new stills from episode 111, and they tease parts of Shigaraki’s past and present.

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/Atsushi101X/status/1435883878703501313?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

As you can see above, a total of eight stills are out, and they show Shigaraki in two different times. At first, the hero is seen in the present as he stares at the hands which normally adorn his body. Redestro seems to be growing in size in a second shot, and the mark on his face is taking up even more room. As for the final two shots, one focuses on Spinner as a crowd surrounds him, and the second focuses on a crazed Shigaraki as blood gushes from his hand.

Clearly, Shigaraki is going to have a wild fight with Redestro in this upcoming episode. My Hero Academia fans are sure the baddie is going to unlock some new power during the fight, and just like Toga, it will come on the heels of a flashback. The rest of the stills for episode 111 show Shigaraki as a child, and he is joined by three others. The trio seems to be part of Shigaraki’s family. If this is the case, we’re about to learn all about the fates of these three. But given what we know about the boy, well – there stories will not be ending well.

What do you think of this My Hero Academia stills? Are you excited to learn more about Shigaraki’s history…? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.