New ‘My Hero Academia’ Stills Tease Special Movie Cameo

My Hero Academia may have already aired its own anime original filler, the next episode of the series will be more filler officially tying the anime into the now released film, My Hero Academia: Two Heroes.

The amount of tie-in is still unclear, but new preview images for the next episode (as shared by @aitaikimochii on Twitter) reveal a special cameo from one of the new characters introduced in the film, Melissa.

Melissa from the Boku No Hero Academia “The Two Heroes” movie is going to make a cameo in tomorrow’s Episode 58 “Save the World with Love!” The episode will show how the story connects with the movie! New screenshots have been released as well~ pic.twitter.com/OWbHQnKiQV — ☆オードリーAudrey☆ (@aitaikimochii) August 24, 2018

Episode 58 is titled “Special: Save the World With Love!” and the translated synopsis for the episode reads as such:

“Izuku and Company Go Through Special Training! Izuku and several others join a special training course for Summer vacation, when something befalls them! A special episode directly connected with the theatrical release!”

As part of Japan’s “24h TV – Love Saves The Earth” charity event, My Hero Academia will be airing this special episode that’s both tied into the charity (thus the special title for the episode), and in a cool break for fans, into the movie. But the question is where exactly the series will tie-into the film itself. Horikoshi has previously confirmed that the film indeed has a spot within the series’ timeline, with the film taking place sometime after the end of Season 2 of the anime and before All Might’s fight with All For One.

But the character’s hero outfits, and who’s chosen to participate, seems to throw this into question. Still, fans will see how the episode ties in for themselves for sure when Episode 58 finally airs. Fans will also see more of the new character Melissa in My Hero Academia: Two Heroes, which is now screening in Japan and will hit the United States and Canada on September 25.

The synopsis for My Hero Academia: Two Heroes is as follows:

“After the end of the climatic Final Exams, the U.A. Class members head off to their school field trip for Summer break. However, before they head off to the school field trip, All Might and Deku accept an invitation from someone to go abroad to a floating and mobile manmade city, called ‘I Island.’ All researchers in the world, from both East and West, are gathered in this place, known as the Hollywood of Science, where they research quirks as well as hero supplemental items at the special ‘I Expo’ convention that is currently being held on the island.

This is where Deku meets the quirkless girl, Melissa. Melissa also is like him, quirkless. Deku is able to connect with Melissa by recalling when he too was quirkless. During that time, suddenly, despite an iron wall of security surrounding the island, the system is breached by a villain who hacked into it! The people living on the island are all taken hostage! Now, the Hero Association needs to act quickly to deploy their unshakeable ‘Plan’ or else―! The only person who can grasp that key, is none other than the Number One Hero, All Might!“