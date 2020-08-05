My Hero Academia Fans Are Dead Set on Mineta Getting Expelled
My Hero Academia fans have a problem, and its name is Minoru Mineta. The boy has become one of the more controversial characters in the series, and it is all thanks to his pervy behavior. Time after time, fans have asked for the twisted hero-in-training to be removed from the series, and they've taken their complaints to social media for all to see.
You can see a slew of these critiques in the slides below, and you'll find they are filled with emotion... along with some choice words. Mineta seems to infuriate fans of the series almost as much as he does female classmates, so fans cannot figure out why the character is still around.
For anime lovers, you will know the answer, and it is fan service. The plain and simple truth is that Mineta is allowed to say outrageous things that some fans wish they could. His overt pervertedness is almost a caricature in and of itself, but that is not all. Mineta's one-track mind has all but made his overblown attitude his only character trait. This means My Hero Academia fans have a hard time finding substance in his character, and that is why they want Mineta out of UA Academy ASAP.
After all, there are tons of characters in anime and manga that give into fan-service. Both boys and girls alike can give in to the trend; The amount of it in any particular title comes down to preference. In lots of ways, My Hero Academia is easy with its fan-service, so Mineta's objectifying comments make him a bigger target than usual. A character like him would fit in with Naruto, but unlike Jiraiya the Sannin, Mineta lacks the character growth to make him interesting.
Clearly, a sizable group of fans wants Mineta out of the franchise, but My Hero Academia hasn't signaled any plans to scrap him. For now, readers will have to endure the mouthy boy and hope he grows out of his handsy phase sooner rather than later.
Do you side with the fans calling for Mineta's expulsion? Or do you think that is a bit extreme? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!
Happy Holidays!
prevnext
All I want for Christmas is Mineta expelled from Class 1-A and Shinsou taking his spot— was @/obitotrash (@overhauIl) December 24, 2017
Uh, Ouch?
prevnext
if i were in class 1-a i’d be expelled after the first day for breaking mineta in half— leo (@hwksluv) August 1, 2020
Stay Back!
prevnext
me: i love everyone in class 1-a— michelle! 🐟 SLOTS FULL (@eelbeats) June 1, 2016
someone: even mineta
me: not him
A Dream Come True
prevnext
"au where mineta is expelled and shinsou is in class 1-A" pic.twitter.com/5aWLb641fC— casper (@archistrateges) September 15, 2017
We Stan
prevnext
the fic i was reading last night, mineta got expelled in the first year and shinsou joined the class and grew up with all of them and became great friends with everyone and an amazing pro hero...i love foreshadowing and soon to be canon material! pic.twitter.com/KzLNu79hio— kiri (@kiriaura) December 15, 2017
A Simple Request
prevnext
if mineta get expelled and shinsou transfer to class 1-A i will stan bnha you'll see— drew (@clintbvton) June 14, 2020
Big Yikes
prevnext
Also why hasn't Mineta been killed off yet? Or at least expelled? SHE'S LIKE SIX YEARS OLD YOU PUSTULE pic.twitter.com/PLLH1jTIdd— lesbian w/ depression: depressbian? (@Badendchan) June 8, 2020
Redemption Arc?
prev
smol bren - mineta minoru— 🐻 (@ballderrdashh) May 31, 2020
medium bren - mineta minoru expelled
big bren - mineta minoru acknowledges his past objectification of women
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.