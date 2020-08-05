My Hero Academia Fans Are Dead Set on Mineta Getting Expelled

My Hero Academia fans have a problem, and its name is Minoru Mineta. The boy has become one of the more controversial characters in the series, and it is all thanks to his pervy behavior. Time after time, fans have asked for the twisted hero-in-training to be removed from the series, and they've taken their complaints to social media for all to see.

You can see a slew of these critiques in the slides below, and you'll find they are filled with emotion... along with some choice words. Mineta seems to infuriate fans of the series almost as much as he does female classmates, so fans cannot figure out why the character is still around.

For anime lovers, you will know the answer, and it is fan service. The plain and simple truth is that Mineta is allowed to say outrageous things that some fans wish they could. His overt pervertedness is almost a caricature in and of itself, but that is not all. Mineta's one-track mind has all but made his overblown attitude his only character trait. This means My Hero Academia fans have a hard time finding substance in his character, and that is why they want Mineta out of UA Academy ASAP.

After all, there are tons of characters in anime and manga that give into fan-service. Both boys and girls alike can give in to the trend; The amount of it in any particular title comes down to preference. In lots of ways, My Hero Academia is easy with its fan-service, so Mineta's objectifying comments make him a bigger target than usual. A character like him would fit in with Naruto, but unlike Jiraiya the Sannin, Mineta lacks the character growth to make him interesting.

Clearly, a sizable group of fans wants Mineta out of the franchise, but My Hero Academia hasn't signaled any plans to scrap him. For now, readers will have to endure the mouthy boy and hope he grows out of his handsy phase sooner rather than later.

Do you side with the fans calling for Mineta's expulsion? Or do you think that is a bit extreme? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!