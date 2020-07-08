My Hero Academia Fans Celebrate the Series' Sixth Birthday

✖

My Hero Academia has become one of the most popular anime franchises in the world, thanks in part to its hard hitting action and amazing character work, and fans are celebrating the series' sixth birthday from creator Kohei Horikoshi. Following a new generation of super heroes that attend UA Academy in order to become professional heroes themselves, we follow along the path of Izuku Midoriya as he originally has no "Quirk" of his own but finds himself becoming the heir apparent to one of the strongest heroes in the world in All Might!

With four season of anime under its belt, My Hero Academia began as a manga series in 2014, landing as a part of the ever expanding library of Weekly Shonen Jump and gaining some serious heights of popularity once it was adapted into an anime series by Studio Bones. The series, which also has two feature length films under its belt, isn't ending any time soon in either anime or manga, and was immediately confirmed for a fifth season following the latest season finale that saw the current top professional heroes in Endeavor and Hawks battling against the genetic nightmare known as the "High End Nomu".

Twitter User AitaiKiMochi started the ball rolling on the social media celebration that honors one of the most popular anime franchises in the world today, which has given fans a brand new outlet to a world of super heroes and villains within the medium of anime:

Boku No Hero Academia debut six years ago today on July 7th, 2014 with the first chapter serialized in Weekly Shonen Jump! Congratulations Horikoshi for creating this amazing story~ 🎉🎊 The series has come a long way and is still going strong! PLUS ULTRA!! 💪💪 pic.twitter.com/NM1o86g7Im — ☆オードリーAudrey☆ (@aitaikimochi) July 7, 2020

While the anime may be on hiatus as we await for the fifth season to arrive, the manga for the franchise is chugging along smoothly and placing the heroes of the series into one of their most dire adventures. With the super villain force known as the Paranormal Liberation Front charging against the heroes en masse, with their leader Shigaraki hitting a new power level, readers are left wondering which of their favorites will survive the latest arc, hero, villain, or otherwise.

How will you celebrate the sixth anniversary of My Hero Academia?

