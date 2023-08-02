Its About Time for a New My Hero Academia Movie

Back in 2017, the My Hero Academia franchise moved into a new era and never looked back. It was then the hit anime moved into theaters, and its big-screen debut left fans with plenty to chew on. From My Hero Academia: Two Heroes to Heroes Rising and World Heroes' Mission, the anime has made three ventures in theaters. And as the manga explores its final act, it is time My Hero Academia got a fourth movie.

If you look at the calendar, the last My Hero Academia movie went live in August 2021 as World Heroes' Mission took our stars to the global stage. Izuku found himself fighting a doomsday cult while on a trip overseas with Bakugo and Todoroki. Set within season five, World Heroes' Mission gave fans some much-needed context for Izuku's internship with Endeavor, and we could use another lesson now that season seven is in the works.

If you did not know, My Hero Academia took a huge step forward as it closed season six. All For One has begun his war on Japan, and hero society is crumbling across the globe. Izuku was forced into a vigilante arc to protect his loved ones, but eventually, his UA family brought him home. Still, war is raging in Japan, and My Hero Academia season seven will be in charge of sorting its battle.

As it has been two years since the last My Hero Academia film dropped, we're due for another canon look into the anime. Anime fans would love nothing more than to watch a movie exploring Izuku's vigilante period, after all. We know for a fact that Izuku went through hell once he left UA Academy, but much of that trauma was implied if anything. So now that season six is done, My Hero Academia has the perfect in to expand its best arc with a feature film.

Sadly, there is no word on My Hero Academia making a fourth movie, but fans aren't giving up hope. We know Studio Bones is working on the TV show's new season, and we expect My Hero Academia to send it live next year. With the manga churning through its final act as well, My Hero Academia fans could use some extra content to get them by, so it is on the anime to deliver. So hopefully, Izuku gets to make comeback in theaters before long!

If you are not caught up with My Hero Academia, you can watch the anime on Crunchyroll and Hulu right now. As for the manga, the series can be read on the Shonen Jump app. So for more info on My Hero Academia, you can check out its synopsis below:

"Middle school student Izuku Midoriya wants to be a hero more than anything, but he hasn't got an ounce of power in him. With no chance of ever getting into the prestigious U.A. High School for budding heroes, his life is looking more and more like a dead end. Then an encounter with All Might, the greatest hero of them all, gives him a chance to change his destiny..."

What do you think about the future of My Hero Academia? Does the anime need another movie? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!