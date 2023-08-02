My Hero Academia Art Brings Vigilante Bakugo to Life

My Hero Academia has spent the majority of its run focusing on professional heroes and the students that are hoping to follow in their footsteps. Luckily, the spin-off series, My Hero Academia: Vigilantes, gave readers the opportunity to examine the lives of many heroes that didn't fight within the parameters of Hero Society. Now, one fan artist has taken the opportunity to imagine a much darker version of Bakugo, giving shonen fans a take that brings to life a Dynamight who looks far more like a villain.

Much like how Jujutsu Kaisen's Gojo reigns supreme in most popularity polls, so too does Bakugo normally hit the top spot when it comes to fans' ranking My Hero Academia's characters. In the recent season of the anime, Bakugo finally chose his hero name as the hilarious "Great Explosion Murder God Dynamight" but nearly was killed by Shigaraki during the Paranormal Liberation War Arc. While the spin-off series, Vigilantes, did take the opportunity to explore the past of several major heroes including Eraserhead, Midnight, and Present Mic, Bakugo didn't appear in the side story. Dynamight might have some rough edges, but he has remained a hero throughout the shonen series despite many fans believing that Bakugo might be destined to join the dark side.

Bakugo's Dark Hero Saga

In My Hero Academia's sixth season, we had the opportunity to see Deku taking on a far darker aesthetic as he attempted to hold Hero Society together following the devastating aftereffects of the war. Luckily, Midoriya is brought back to UA Academy thanks to Class 1-A, with Bakugo playing a major role in talking him down from his self-destructive campaign. If Bakugo were to take on a "Dark Hero" look of his own, we imagine it would look somewhat close to this fan art.

In the final arc playing out in My Hero Academia's manga, Bakugo has been having a rough time in the fight against Shigaraki and All For One. Nearly losing his life once again, Dynamight has been clinging to life thanks to a last-minute save from professional hero Edgeshot. It's been quite a few chapters since last we saw Bakugo, leaving many fans to wonder if Dynamight will make it out of the shonen series alive.

What do you think of this new take on Bakugo? Do you want to see a "Dark Bakugo" appear in the series before the manga wraps?