My Hero Academia Celebrates Halloween With Cute Bakugo Sketch

My Hero Academia has a lot on its plate these days, but its team is making time for fans. While the anime keeps up work on a new season, creator Kohei Horikoshi is keeping his eyes trained on the manga's final act. This means artists like Shoutaro Noguchi are left to treat fans, and the My Hero Academia assistant just did that with some new artwork.

As you can see below, the manga assistant is back at it with new artwork on X (Twitter). Noguchi gave fans a special sketch of Bakugo this week in honor of Halloween. After all, September marks the start of spooky season for many, and it seems like Bakugo is in that camp.

After all, the artwork we were just gifted shows Bakugo in full costume. Noguchi drew the hero as a child, and he's rocking camo pants with a costume cape. Bakugo has two jack-o-lanterns on his hands here rather than the gauntlets we're used to seeing. Whenever Bakugo uses his quirk, the pumpkins light up, and the boy is demanding candy in this cute sketch.

Of course, he is not alone on his trick-or-treat route. We can see Deku in the background here. The kid is dressed as a ghost, and somehow Izuku's trademark freckles made the costume's cut. We can also see Iida in the background of this shot, and he's joined by an unimpressed Shoto Todoroki. It seems like the boys of Class 1-A are on the prowl for candy, so we can only assume Kirishima is on his way to meet up with this Bakubro.

This cute Halloween tribute shows us a carefree side of My Hero Academia that fans cannot get enough of. It is a stark departure from My Hero Academia as we know it today given its dark turn. If you're not caught up with the series, you can always binge the My Hero Academia anime on Crunchyroll and Hulu. So for more details on the superhero series, you can read its official synopsis below:

"Middle school student Izuku Midoriya wants to be a hero more than anything, but he hasn't got an ounce of power in him. With no chance of ever getting into the prestigious U.A. High School for budding heroes, his life is looking more and more like a dead end. Then an encounter with All Might, the greatest hero of them all, gives him a chance to change his destiny..."

What do you think about this latest Bakugo tribute? Are you planning any My Hero Academia costumes for Halloween this year? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!