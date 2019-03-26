‘My Hero Academia’ Hero Name Game Goes Viral

From All Might to Fat Gum to the Wild, Wild Pussycats, My Hero Academia is known for giving colorful superhero names to its characters. Fans of the series decided to join in on the fun this week when the Twitter account @MyAnimeRandom posted a hero name generator based on the show, with the first and last names being determined by the first and last initial of a person’s name.

By Tuesday the post had more than 6,000 favorites and five thousand responses.

In honor of My Hero Academia.

What is going to be your hero name? pic.twitter.com/ZFGlsQl2hX — MrAnimeRandom (@MrAnimeRandom) March 19, 2019

Fans posted their new names in the tweet thread, leading to some hilarious reactions.

“Bone Dancer,” one fan wrote, leading to another posting a gif of a dancing skeleton.

I GOT KID BLADE pic.twitter.com/Vgo2yja2il — { ẋ } (@ProjectENDO) March 23, 2019

“I GOT KID BLADE,” wrote another fan, posting a video of a kid running with a knife.

Moon Dream🌙

My name sounds like a Sailor Moon Attack😂 pic.twitter.com/B0mphylSBZ — Demi God (@TaMya_Bracy) March 19, 2019

“Moon Dream,” one fan tweeted. “My name sounds like a Sailor Moon Attack.”

Numerous fans with last names starting with “M” didn’t seem to like “Tentacle” being apart of their name. But at least one Twitter user embraced it.

Elsewhere on Twiter, a crew member from the My Hero Academia anime posted a photo of an episode script, confirming that Season 4 is being worked on.

“The other day, there was a movie announcement. Now, season four has started work on sound recording,” the tweet read. “Well, it is a funny scene? Or one to cry in? My Hero Academia season four has come!”

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where 80 percent of the population has superpowers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls at UA, a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.

