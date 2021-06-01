My Hero Academia Flashback Shows How Far Lady Nagant Has Fallen

✖

My Hero Academia's latest chapter of the manga has taken a brief break from the insane battle between Midoriya and Lady Nagant to dive further into the background for the mercenary for hire currently working for All For One, showing how far the sniper has fallen since her days as a rising hero within the Public Safety Commission. With a Quirk that makes her the best choice to capture Deku, the flashback explores why she has thrown her weight behind All For One and how the devastating actions of the Public Safety Commission have twisted her mind.

Warning. If you have yet to read the latest chapter of My Hero Academia's manga, Chapter 314, there will be spoilers for anime viewers.

Lady Nagant was previously a hero under the commission of the Public Safety Commission, using her sniper skills and Quirk to eliminate any threat to the status quo that was created by the folks responsible for both her training and that of the current number two hero Hawks. Being persuaded to murder more than a few villains, and would-be villains, Nagant found herself so caked with blood that she saw it on her person even when she wasn't in action, with one of the most disturbing scenes being when she encountered young fans looking to shake her hand. Believing that All For One's rule would at the very least lead to more transparency, Nagant is now in a heated battle with the current wielder of One For All, Deku.

Twitter User Miodriya did a fantastic job of compiling the different stages of Lady Nagant's life, showing how she went from an idealistic young crime fighter to a disillusioned sniper seeking to destroy the status quo that was created by the Public Safety Commission:

lady nagant went through a lot god her eyes :( pic.twitter.com/LIv4mz6Rhz — chi 🌱 (@miodriya) May 30, 2021

Lady Nagant is a villain unlike anything that Deku has faced in the past, not just presenting a physical threat, but an ideological one as Midoriya realizes that hero society is fit to bursting with problems that he might not have seen in the past. With the final page of the chapter seeing Overhaul wandering into the battle, sans his arms following Shigaraki's actions taken against him in season four, it seems as if this fight is set to have a surprising conclusion.

Do you think there will be a reckoning for the Public Safety Commission before the series comes to a close? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of UA Academy.