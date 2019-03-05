‘My Hero Academia’ Teases A Hero Sector Shake Up

My Hero Academia knows what it takes to catch fans off their guard, and the series proved that just recently. The manga put out a brand-new chapter to kick off its next arc, and the story is set to shake up the hero sector.

Not long ago, My Hero Academia put out chapter 218, and it was there fans met a new company. It turns out the hero sector is about to welcome a new player, and Detnerat has big plans.

The chapter introduced the new company by way of a newscast. “Detnerat, a big player in the lifestyle industry, has formally entered the hero support sector.”

As the chapter goes on, fans meet the current lead at Detnerat. The wiry man has a unique birthmark on his forehead, and his long nose gives off some serious Joker vibes. The CEO shows up in a commercial hyping the company’s move into the hero sector, and it seems Detnerat has a specific goal in mind.

“We offer customized designs, guaranteed on your doorstep in three days or less! It’s the technology and the propriety system behind this personal touch that have made us number one in the industry,” the commercial promises. “Now the world of heroes too can expect big things from Detnerat!”

The advert seems simple enough until fans realize there is something going on behind the scenes. As it turns out, the mysterious leader of Detnerat isn’t the good guy this promo would have the public believe, and fans can only guess at what that means for the Pro Heroes willing to test out his company’s support items.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.

