My Hero Academia Creator Hypes New Movie with Class 1-A Sketch

The much anticipated release of the second feature length film from the My Hero Academia franchise, Heroes Rising, is only days away from release in Japanese theaters. While a North America release date has yet to be announced, it’s clear that the story that pits Midoriya and the rest of Class 1-A against the new villain Nine will give us some of the hardest hitting action that we’ve seen to date from the series. Now, in preparation for the movie’s release, the creator of the popular franchise, Kohei Horikoshi, has released a sketch to get fans ready for the assembly of heroes in the upcoming release!

Kohei Horikoshi released the newest sketch for My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising on his Official Twitter Account, showing off numerous members of Class 1-A from UA Academy, letting us know that the release of the film is only two days away:

Front and center in this sketch is Red Riot, who has had a banner year for himself considering the fourth season of My Hero Academia. In teaming up with professional hero Fat Gum, the young hardening student of UA Academy has hit the scene and made a name for himself protecting civilians from both the lower tier members of the Yakuza, as well as the higher up members such as Rappa of the Eight Bullets. What his role will be in Heroes Rising is still a mystery, but from the footage we’ve seen of the movie so far, it seems that he will be making an appearance in the battle against the heir apparent of All For One.

This movie is looking to differentiate itself from the first film by including more of the students overall, and it’s clear that the upcoming release is definitely raising the stakes across the board.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia will also be launching its second big movie, Heroes Rising, in Japan this December.